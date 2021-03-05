China Index (CIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of China Index stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. China Index has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised China Index from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

