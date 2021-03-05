China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Update

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZXAIY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. China Zenix Auto International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.45.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

