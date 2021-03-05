Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSVF remained flat at $$8,864.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8,961.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8,747.52. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $6,428.00 and a 12-month high of $9,880.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

