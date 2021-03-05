ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Up 12%

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) were up 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 7,219,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,514,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.