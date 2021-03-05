ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Up 12%

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) were up 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 7,219,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,514,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
Several analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
