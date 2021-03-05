Chromia (CHR) Price Up 54.2% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $32.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 54.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00758580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00025913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043256 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

