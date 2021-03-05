Chrono.tech Price Reaches $7.82 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $17,291.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.82 or 0.00015898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 148.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00755515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043147 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

