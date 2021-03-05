Chronologic Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $142,877.64 and $8.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00752548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

