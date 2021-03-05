Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.07

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $172.07 and last traded at $172.07, with a volume of 97546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Get Chubb alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.