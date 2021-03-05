Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,435,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN opened at $226.84 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $246.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

