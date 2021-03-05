Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. 20,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $803.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.32 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

