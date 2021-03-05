Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $44.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chuy’s traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $41.90. 386,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 162,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -92.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

