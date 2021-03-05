CIBC Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$10.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

FRU traded up C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$914.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.29. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

