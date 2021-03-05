CIBC Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$288.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded down C$5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$130.03. 270,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$186.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$86.53 and a 52 week high of C$224.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

