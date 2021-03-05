CIBC Raises Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$22.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) stock traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.42. 1,143,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.03. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.80.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

