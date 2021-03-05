Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $224.58 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.