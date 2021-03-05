Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy traded as high as $67.41 and last traded at $67.19. 1,624,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,371,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 11,087.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

