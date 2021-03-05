Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy traded as high as $67.41 and last traded at $67.19. 1,624,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,371,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.
XEC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.
Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)
Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.
