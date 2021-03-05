Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Cincinnati Financial worth $96,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,530,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after buying an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

