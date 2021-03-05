Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.37

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.37 and last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 12096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

