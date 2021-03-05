Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. 13,746,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 20,740,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

