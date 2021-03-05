Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report sales of $97.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.20 million. Cinemark reported sales of $543.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.60 million to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $20,778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNK opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

