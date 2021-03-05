Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGX. CIBC raised their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

Shares of CGX stock traded down C$0.63 on Friday, hitting C$13.84. 1,362,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,385. The stock has a market cap of C$876.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$31.98.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

