CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,291. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $686.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

