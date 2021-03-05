Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

CSCO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 1,494,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,807,631. The company has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

