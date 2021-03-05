Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Citigroup worth $163,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 69.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 713,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after buying an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.