Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

C opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

