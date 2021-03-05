Citigroup Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $44.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 157,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,231. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

