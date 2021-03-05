Citigroup Lowers Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) to Neutral

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of EVTCY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.13 and a beta of 1.13. Evotec has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

