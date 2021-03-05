Citigroup Raises Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $46.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 276,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,490. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $228,959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 312,095 shares during the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

