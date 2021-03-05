Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Citizen Watch Company Profile
Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Other Products. The company offers watches, movements, and system clocks; CNC automatic lathes; machining cell; automotive components, compact switches, chip LEDs, LED lighting products, crystal devices, and ferroelectric LCDs; and digital photo printers, line thermal printers, calculators, electronic thermometers, and electronic blood pressure monitors.
