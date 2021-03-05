Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,282,590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.46% of Citizens Financial Group worth $69,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of CFG opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

