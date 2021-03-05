Civic Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $253.85 million and $33.98 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00754109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

