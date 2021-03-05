Civitas Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 17% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $66,009.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018511 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000838 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,974,663 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.