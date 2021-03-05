Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles Sells 10,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 358,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,160. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $90.36.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.