Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCO. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $869.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

