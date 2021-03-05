Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 132,484 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.43% of Syneos Health worth $242,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $71.67 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,585 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,384. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.