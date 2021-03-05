Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 96,339 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $259,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of RARE opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,245 shares of company stock worth $11,945,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

