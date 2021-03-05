Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 3,863 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.91% of Fox Factory worth $172,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

