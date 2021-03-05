Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 493,805 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $191,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

EPD opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

