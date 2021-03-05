Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,461 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $163,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

LSXMA stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

