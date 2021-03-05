Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036,869 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Discovery worth $389,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Discovery by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 57.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Discovery stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

