Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of The Progressive worth $167,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of PGR opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

