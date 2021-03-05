Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,573,654 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of American Express worth $157,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $144.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

