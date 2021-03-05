Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,276 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of MetLife worth $305,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

MET stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

