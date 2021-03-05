Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 231.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.35% of Atlassian worth $416,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Atlassian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $225.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.55, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average of $212.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

