Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Thomson Reuters worth $183,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,268,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI opened at $86.20 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.