Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $165.37 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.70% of Vertiv worth $165,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

