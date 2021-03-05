Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $166.56 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.04% of Integra LifeSciences worth $166,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IART opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

