Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $213.18 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.96% of XPO Logistics worth $213,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 47,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

In other XPO Logistics news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.15. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

