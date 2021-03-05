Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $230.91 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.50% of Casey’s General Stores worth $230,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 386,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $197.48 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.