Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $386.01 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170,396 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $386,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,724,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 228,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,710,000 after purchasing an additional 97,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $349.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.